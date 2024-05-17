Mizuho Boosts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $59.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VTLE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VTLE opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.