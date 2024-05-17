Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Financial Comparison

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TH International and Texas Roadhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $221.94 million 0.84 -$123.81 million ($0.80) -1.40 Texas Roadhouse $4.63 billion 2.44 $304.88 million $4.94 34.21

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than TH International. TH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Roadhouse 0 12 10 0 2.45

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TH International and Texas Roadhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Texas Roadhouse has a consensus price target of $155.55, indicating a potential downside of 7.95%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than TH International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of TH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TH International has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -55.72% -1,859.11% -19.97% Texas Roadhouse 6.94% 28.85% 12.42%

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats TH International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

