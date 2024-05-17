Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NYSE LEG opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $33.06.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is -158.62%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,499 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 145,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 786,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,186,000 after purchasing an additional 532,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

