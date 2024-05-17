Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

ENB stock opened at C$50.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.73. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.75 and a 52-week high of C$52.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 128.87%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.