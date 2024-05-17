CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIX. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.56.

Shares of CIX opened at C$14.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.61. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$12.17 and a 12-month high of C$17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

