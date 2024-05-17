Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Issued By Desjardins

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a report issued on Sunday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$272.20 million during the quarter.

Capreit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.