Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,110,190 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $102.63 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

