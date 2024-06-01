Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Holdings Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,782 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $30,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASND opened at $135.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

