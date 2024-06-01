Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.69, but opened at $34.59. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Thermon Group shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 12,450 shares.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. CJS Securities began coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

