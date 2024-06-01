Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.69, but opened at $34.59. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Thermon Group shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 12,450 shares.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. CJS Securities began coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
