Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 46,689 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,689 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $23,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

