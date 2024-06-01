Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $6,514,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $75,867.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,733.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $75,867.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,733.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of PHR stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.81% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

