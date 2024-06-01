Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 156.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.