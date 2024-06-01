Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $253.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $198.52 and a one year high of $259.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.29 and a 200 day moving average of $240.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AJG

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.