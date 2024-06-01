Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200,650 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $26,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 312,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 475,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,710,000 after purchasing an additional 267,804 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $138.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

