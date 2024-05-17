Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PUMP. Barclays raised their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 11.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 480,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 36.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 103,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.