Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $233.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $181.59 and a 12 month high of $236.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.07.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

