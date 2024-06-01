TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 11,523 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 67,782.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,611 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tapestry by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,306 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,269,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

