Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading Up 1%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.23 and last traded at $71.21. 993,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,525,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,467 shares of company stock worth $50,752,095. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 82.5% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,395,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,856,000 after purchasing an additional 944,048 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 258,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 247,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

