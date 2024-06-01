TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 101,424.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,869 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 27.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marqeta by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after purchasing an additional 900,675 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 633,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 500,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,257,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.36.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Bank of America raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.37.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

