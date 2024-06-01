Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $23.46 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Insulet worth $23,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD opened at $177.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average is $185.01. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $298.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

