Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $344.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.19 and a 200-day moving average of $324.59.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

