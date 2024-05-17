Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CS. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.35.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at C$10.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.19. The company has a market cap of C$7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$11.15.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3643123 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In related news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Company insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

