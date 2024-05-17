Roth Capital Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Moleculin Biotech in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.82). The consensus estimate for Moleculin Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($10.93) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

MBRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.