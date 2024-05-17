Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Oculis Holding AG Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCS)

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oculis in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Get Oculis alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oculis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Oculis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Oculis has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 6,712.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Oculis by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oculis in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.