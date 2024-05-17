Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for S&P Global Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.81 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $438.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.94. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 21,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.