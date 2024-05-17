Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Issued By Zacks Research

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.93 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines stock opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $123.47 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

