National Bank Financial Weighs in on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.88.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$630.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.74. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. Corporate insiders own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

