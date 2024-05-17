TD Securities Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$19.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.78.

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. The firm has a market cap of C$294.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$30.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.77.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Andrew Molson purchased 80,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57. Also, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,676.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 265,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,679. 76.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

