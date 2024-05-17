Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PACCAR Inc Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PCAR. TD Cowen upped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.