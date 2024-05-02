Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.35.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CVX traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.43. 3,125,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386,885. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $296.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

