Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

EBQ opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Wednesday. Ebiquity has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 49 ($0.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,366.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.24.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

