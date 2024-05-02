Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Ebiquity Stock Performance
EBQ opened at GBX 41 ($0.52) on Wednesday. Ebiquity has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 49 ($0.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,366.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.24.
About Ebiquity
