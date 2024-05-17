JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Target Price to GBX 350

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 350 ($4.40) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 360 ($4.52) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 401.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 524.96. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 334.30 ($4.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -947.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,991.20 ($125,585.53). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,436 shares of company stock worth $10,044,530. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

