Scotiabank Lowers Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) to Hold

Scotiabank cut shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The business had revenue of C$16.33 million during the quarter.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

See Also

