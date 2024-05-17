Scotiabank Lowers Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) to Hold

Scotiabank cut shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($1.14). The business had revenue of C$16.33 million during the quarter.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.