Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Veritas Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at C$76.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$52.15 and a twelve month high of C$78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%. The company had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.214 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 52.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.98, for a total transaction of C$2,901,726.00. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 38,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.98, for a total transaction of C$2,901,726.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,234 shares of company stock worth $5,619,813. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.