Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.17) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,940 ($36.93).

Severn Trent Stock Performance

About Severn Trent

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,624 ($32.96) on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,243 ($28.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,927 ($36.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,247.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 909.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,501.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,564.13.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

