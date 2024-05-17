Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.17) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,940 ($36.93).
Severn Trent Stock Performance
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
