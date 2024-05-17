Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc Lifted by Analyst (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $4.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement

Lassonde Industries ( TSE:LAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.35 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$604.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$603.05 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

