StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Everbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EVBG

Everbridge Price Performance

Everbridge stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at about $18,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10,789.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 546,483 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $15,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,016,000. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,078,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.