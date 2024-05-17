GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Lowered to C$44.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GDI. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.92.

TSE:GDI opened at C$35.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$35.01 and a 1-year high of C$49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$522.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.54.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$642.90 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.1606973 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

