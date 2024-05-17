Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

DIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Diversified Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

DIV opened at C$2.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$464.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.76. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.05.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 56.15% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of C$16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1807838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.