Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Telos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Telos Trading Down 9.1 %

Telos stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Telos has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $256.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.97 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Telos

In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,067.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Telos news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 84,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $263,957.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 140,213 shares of company stock worth $438,707 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Telos by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,316,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,779,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 81,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,848 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

