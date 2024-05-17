Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.06. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.33. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

