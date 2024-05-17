Desjardins Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The business had revenue of C$129.80 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

In other news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,375.00. In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Sheila A. Murray purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.78 per share, with a total value of C$134,643.00. Also, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,375.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $207,343.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

