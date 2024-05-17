Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Raised to C$35.25

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$34.50 to C$35.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

TSE PAAS opened at C$28.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$16.50 and a 1-year high of C$28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.77, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.92.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.73%.

Insider Transactions at Pan American Silver

About Pan American Silver

In other Pan American Silver news, Director Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,060.00. In related news, Director Gillian Winckler purchased 3,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,060.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Mcaleer acquired 17,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$234,621.33. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.