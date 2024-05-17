Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

TARS opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 237,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $149,297.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

