CIBC Lowers Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$2.70

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.70 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
TRZ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of C$3.04.
Transat A.T. Price Performance
Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($1.10). The business had revenue of C$785.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$815.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.
About Transat A.T.
Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.
