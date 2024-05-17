Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of SIFY opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

