StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.14.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 76.23% and a return on equity of 93.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

