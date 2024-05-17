TD Securities Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$24.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Interfor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Get Interfor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Trading Down 2.2 %

Insider Activity at Interfor

Interfor stock opened at C$18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$950.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$16.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.31.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 5,510 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,037.91. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.