ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) and Advanced BioMedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Critical Survey

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) and Advanced BioMedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ReWalk Robotics and Advanced BioMedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced BioMedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.92%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Advanced BioMedical Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of Advanced BioMedical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced BioMedical Technologies has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Advanced BioMedical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.11 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.76 Advanced BioMedical Technologies $270,000.00 0.16 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced BioMedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Advanced BioMedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% Advanced BioMedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Advanced BioMedical Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Advanced BioMedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

