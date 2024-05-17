Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,883.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

